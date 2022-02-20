Jamaica gets medical gifts worth US$500,000 from Korea

The Government of the Republic of Korea is providing humanitarian assistance to the Government of Jamaica in the form of goods equivalent to US$500,000.

The gift will include the following medical equipment: Electrocardiograph machines, defibrillator monitors, patient monitors, rolling stands, other accessories, and fittings.

The donated medical equipment will assist in the delivery of care to Jamaicans in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond and will be distributed to over 20 health facilities across all 14 parishes in Jamaica.

“This is another occasion where Korea demonstrates its commitments to the people of Jamaica,” said Baejin Lim, charge d'affaires at the Korean Embassy in St Andrew.

“I am pleased that since my appointment in March 2020 my Government has provided humanitarian assistance to Jamaica in the form of medical equipment and supplies valued at more than US$1 million.

This year, Korea and Jamaica celebrate our diamond anniversary of diplomatic relations, and so it is a great pleasure to share in this special way with our Jamaican friends,” Lim said.