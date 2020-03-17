Jamaica gets thumbs up from US Ambassador for coronavirus response

Jamaica has come in for further praise for its approach in tackling the challenges associated with the spread of the coronavirus.

This has come from US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia. In a message on Twitter, he expressed his admiration for the timely reporting of the cases and the work to contain the spread in the island.

“We want to congratulate the GoJ and the MoHW for its timely reporting of COVID-19 cases and aggressive containment strategy. The MoHW has shown that one of the best defenses is appropriate public sensitization on preventative methods and the importance of early case recognition,” he remarked.

This comes on the back of similar sentiments being expressed by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus who thanked the Minister for his leadership in the face of the pandemic.

The Director-General was responding to a video Minister Tufton uploaded outlining work being done at the University Hospital to provide intensive care treatment to persons locally.

Jamaica has so far recorded 12 confirmed cases of the virus with the first two persons said to be now improving.