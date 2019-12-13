Jamaica government helps with burial of slain Reggae Girl Tarania Clarke

The

family of slain Reggae Girl, Tarania Clarke is receiving financial support from

the Government of Jamaica, through the Ministry of Culture, Gender,

Entertainment and Sport.

The ministry said Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange met with family members and Clarke’s former coach at Excelsior High School, Xavier Gilbert and arrangements were made for Clarke to be buried at the school’s auditorium on Saturday, December 22, starting at 12:00 pm.

Grange said, “the ministry sees it as a responsibility to be facilitating the planning of final arrangements for Tarania’s Thanksgiving Service through funds to be paid over from the benefits derived from the Jamaica Athlete’s Insurance Plan, the Government of Jamaica’s Group Health, Group Life and Personal Accident Plan.

“We are committed to providing the necessary assistance to ensure that Tarania’s sending home is befitting of one who served her country well. She was not only a brilliant footballer and leader but a wonderful individual,” she said.

Clarke was killed on October 31. She played football for Excelsior and Waterhouse and was a member of the island’s women’s football team, the Reggae Girlz.

She will be interred at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.