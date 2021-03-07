Jamaica records COVID high of 723 cases; Tufton sends warning: “Let that sink in”

Jamaica recorded 723 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. That’s the single highest daily total yet, eclipsing yesterday’s

The news was first shared by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, who tweeted it along with the warning, “let that sink in”.

723 Positive Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours… let that sink in!— Dr. Chris Tufton (@christufton) March 7, 2021

The new positives push the island’s total to 26,026.

Among the confirmed cases are 409 females and 290 males with ages ranging from seven months to 95 years.

There were also seven additional deaths reported.

The deceased are a 73-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; an 85-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 55-year-old female from St James; a 62-year-old female from St James; a 61-year-old female from St James and a 78-year old male from St James.

There were 142 recoveries over the period, for a total of 14,301. Active cases now stand at 11,039.

The country has 271 hospitalised patients with 31 moderately ill and another 31 critically ill.