Jamaica hits new daily high with 328 COVID-19 cases

Jamaica hits new daily high with 328 COVID-19 casesSaturday, February 06, 2021
|
Jamaica hit a new daily high for
coronavirus cases when it recorded 328 in the past 24 hours.
The total cases now stand at 16,841.
The news comes a day after its previous high of 263 prompted a warning from the health minister that the virus threat is not yet over.
Among the new cases are 139 males and 189 females with ages ranging from one to 99 years old.
The island now also has its highest number of active cases since the pandemic began with 4,071.
There were no additional deaths, with fatalities remaining at 357.
Fifty-one more recoveries were reported for a tally of 12,225.
Jamaica 130 hospitalised cases with 21 moderately ill patients and 17 critically ill.
