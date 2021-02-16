Jamaica hits new daily high with 468 COVID cases

Jamaica hits new daily high with 468 COVID casesTuesday, February 16, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded
468 coronavirus cases, surpassing its highest daily total for the fourth time
this month.
The results come from 1,503 samples which were tested over the past 24 hours. The previous daily high was 403, reported on February 9.
The new positives – 170 males and 293 females – take the country’s total to 19,773 with cases ranging from three months to 89 years old.
Among the latest cases, the largest figure was reported in Kingston and St Andrew, which had 172 cases, while St Catherine (75) and Manchester (59) had the next highest figures.
An additional 49 patients were cleared of the virus, bringing recoveries to 12,684.
Active cases stand at 6,513.
There are 251 hospitalised patients with 49 deemed moderately ill and 19 considered critically ill.
Fatalities related to the coronavirus remain unchanged at 378.
Jamaica’s curfew was tightened less than a week ago following spikes in the island’s daily numbers. At the time, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said “The recent surge should serve as a reminder that the pandemic is not over, and we should not let our guard down.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy