Jamaica hits new daily high with 468 COVID cases

Jamaica recorded

468 coronavirus cases, surpassing its highest daily total for the fourth time

this month.

The results come from 1,503 samples which were tested over the past 24 hours. The previous daily high was 403, reported on February 9.

The new positives – 170 males and 293 females – take the country’s total to 19,773 with cases ranging from three months to 89 years old.

Among the latest cases, the largest figure was reported in Kingston and St Andrew, which had 172 cases, while St Catherine (75) and Manchester (59) had the next highest figures.

An additional 49 patients were cleared of the virus, bringing recoveries to 12,684.

Active cases stand at 6,513.

There are 251 hospitalised patients with 49 deemed moderately ill and 19 considered critically ill.

Fatalities related to the coronavirus remain unchanged at 378.

Jamaica’s curfew was tightened less than a week ago following spikes in the island’s daily numbers. At the time, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said “The recent surge should serve as a reminder that the pandemic is not over, and we should not let our guard down.”