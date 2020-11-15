Jamaica hits triple-digit COVID cases again; two more deaths

Jamaica’s confirmed 104 cases of the coronavirus yesterday after several days under the three-digit mark.

The new positives bring the island’s total to 9,884, according to the official count by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The ages of the confirmations range from two years old to 87 years old.

Two additional deaths were recorded over the period, including an 82-year-old female from St Catherine and a 92-year-old male from Manchester. Jamaica has recorded 231 fatalities related to the virus so far.

Twenty additional persons were listed as recovered, taking the total to 5,248 while active cases stand at 4,274.

There are 78 hospitalised cases with 21 listed as moderately ill and six listed as critically ill.

Confirmed cases of the virus had been trending downwards, even dropping as low as eight on November 10.