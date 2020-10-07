Jamaica imposes tighter curfew for Heroes’ weekend

The

Government of Jamaica has announced stricter COVID-19 measures for the long

Heroes’ Day weekend to stem the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the disclosure of the revised times yesterday, October 6, which also include adjustments to the daily curfew which will be implemented following the weekend.

These include:

The islandwide curfew will remain at 8:00 pm – 5:00 am daily until 5:00 am on October 18, 2020.

However, on Heroes’ weekend the time will be from 3:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 ending 8:00 am Monday, October 19, 2020.

The curfew will resume Monday, October 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm and will end at 5:00 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Thereafter, the curfew will move to 9:00 pm to 5:00 am the following day each day, ending 5:00 am Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The measures were taken to discourage parties and gatherings over the weekend, which contributed to a spike of coronavirus cases after Emancipendence during the first week of August.