Jamaica in a box: Kevaun Hamilton’s mystery packages bring joy

Kevaun Hamilton has been thinking outside the box. Or perhaps, inside. The conceptualizer and founder of JamBoxJA (“I designed everything myself”) is feeling good about his first-ever entrepreneurial venture. And by the way, it’s what’s IN the box that matters.

But hold on… “The aim is mystery, a surprise,” says Kevaun. JamBoxJA is a unique, monthly subscription service, which aims to bring a box full of Jamaican deliciousness, “straight from Yard,” to any address worldwide, shipping costs included.

Currently on offer, there is a Snack Box and a Spice Box, each packed with a variety of made-in-Jamaica goodies. The fun part is, you never know exactly what you’re getting.

You know when you just “feel for” something – in the middle of the night or on a quiet afternoon? Or perhaps you’re a Jamaican living overseas and yearning for a taste of home. Those special treats aren’t available in your corner shop in “foreign.” The homesickness is real. You long to nibble on one of your favourite snacks from schooldays! Ah, the nostalgia! “Or – you can just surprise yourself,” Kevaun points out.

So, JamBoxJA to the rescue. It launched just six months ago. You can subscribe on the website and you can find them on social media.

Right now, Kevaun is focused on building the business and fine-tuning his products. He is always looking for new spicy, savoury or sweet “nyammings” to include. If there are dietary or other concerns, JamBoxJA will accommodate them. “We’re flexible,” says Kevaun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JamBox Subscription Services (@jamboxsub) on May 15, 2019 at 6:05pm PDT

What’s his own personal Snack Du Jour? It’s a certain popular cheesy snack, mix

Kevaun laughs. “Snacks are our favourite pastime, aren’t they? Try to imagine your life without them. I think we would go crazy!”

We can’t argue with that. And come to think of it, we are feeling a little… (Rustling sounds).