Jamaica Invitational Athletic Meet postponed

The Jamaica

International Invitational Athletics Meet (JIIM) joins the list of events

postponed or cancelled because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) pandemic.

The popular meet organised by the governing Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) was set to make a return this year after missing the 2019 edition because of insufficient funds.

Meet director Donald Quarrie—the 200m Olympic gold medallist of 1976— said the COVID-19 pandemic is having a tremendous effect on the lives of persons globally and has caused major changes and disruption in the world of sports.

“To date, the COVID-19 pandemic is still not under control in numerous countries including Jamaica. As a result, in the best interest of the well-being of the athletes, coaches, officials, spectators, sponsors and all others involved in putting on this annual event, the organizing committee has decided to postpone the meet that was scheduled for May 2, 2020,” Quarrie explained.

After an absence last year, the JIIM returned to the track and field calendar in 2020 as a part of the World Athletics Continental Series. The Continental World Series will replace the World Challenge events as the second tier of competition under the Diamond League.

The Jamaica International Invitational Meet was established in 2004 as an Area Permit Meet, with the main objective being the development of Jamaica’s Track and Field programme, by bringing many of the world’s premier athletes to the island. The meet has grown exponentially over the years and is arguably directly responsible for the immense growth in the quality and quantity of Jamaica’s medal haul over the years. The JIIM was upgraded to being a part of the IAAF World Challenge Series in 2011.