Jamaica is flattening the COVID-19 curve — Holness

Jamaica is flattening the COVID-19 curve — HolnessTuesday, May 19, 2020
|
The news came during yesterday’s
virtual press briefing where Holness reported that the country had its second
day of no new coronavirus cases since the first was reported just over two
months ago.
The Government has reported that the curve that tracks newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica is now flattening.
Holness said the country has 380 active cases of the virus, with 131 recoveries, adding that the country is heading towards a 15-day doubling curve which spells improvement for the country’s effort to contain the virus spread.
“The longer it takes to double, the better it is for the country and it shows that there are fewer new cases being confirmed each day and, basically, you would then say that your curve is flattening, and that’s the objective. That’s what we want to achieve – a flattening of the curve,” the Prime Minister said.
Jamaica now has 520 confirmed cases with the virus, 131 recoveries and nine deaths.
There have been nine deaths related to the COVID-19 spread in Jamaica.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy