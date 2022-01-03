Jamaica, Japan, South Africa, Turkey hold joint cultural showcase in NY to promote trade, investment

NEW YORK, USA — A joint cultural showcase involving Jamaica, Japan, South Africa, and Turkey took place during a colourful ceremony here last month at the newly dedicated building housing the Turkish Consulate and its permanent mission to the United Nations (UN), in Manhattan.

The showcase was held to “celebrate the unique heritage of each country's immigrant community in the United States”, Murat Koprulu, president of the American Immigrant Society, told guests who attended the ceremony.

He said that the event, which was first scheduled to be held in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is being eyed as another avenue to promote trade, investment and cultural activities among the four countries.

The event also featured presentations of short films on each country's investment opportunities, history and culture, and there are further plans to expand the showcase to include a wider cross section of the immigrant community next year.

Counsels General Alsion Roach Wilson of Jamaica, Motumisi Tawana of South Africa, Turkey's Rehan Ozgur, and Futoshi Matsumoto, Japan's deputy chief of mission, addressed the gathering, all pledging to strengthen the current friendship and expand trade and investment opportunities among their respective countries.

Led by New York's Lt Governor Brian Benjamin, business and political leaders as well as representatives from the music and entertainment sectors, and other guests, were also treated to a variety of indigenous music, food, and entertainment from each country.

— Harold G Bailey