Jamaica joins UK’s quarantine list

Jamaica has joined the list of countries on the United Kingdom’s quarantine list.

People who return from Jamaica as of 4 pm on Saturday must self-isolate for two weeks. The UK’s government said the move was needed to keep its coronavirus infection rates down.

The UK considers imposing quarantine conditions when a country’s rate of infection exceeds 20 cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

After the announcement, UK’s Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps urged people travelling for holidays to “only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine on return.”

Switzerland and Czech were also added to the list.