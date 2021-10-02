Jamaica launches plan to achieve climate goals

The Government on Wednesday launched Jamaica's NDC Implementation Plan, signalling its move to begin executing strategies towards achieving the country's climate goals.

NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution) is the name given to the emissions reductions targets individual countries set as part of their obligations under the global climate accord — the Paris Agreement.

Jamaica targets reducing its emissions by as much as 28.5 per cent relative to the business-as-usual scenario by 2030.

“I can proudly say we have now transitioned,” minister with responsibility for the climate change portfolio Pearnel Charles Jr said as he declared the plan launched. “We're not only talking about implementing; we are now implementing, so Jamaica can now proudly say we are on our way.

“With this plan now firmly in hand, we can advance work as we strive towards near carbon neutrality and a climate-resilient future for all Jamaicans,” he added.

The NDC Implementation Plan, also called the NDC Partnership Plan, is a detailed analysis of Jamaica's progress towards achieving its NDC targets to date. It details the 16 commitments underpinning the targets, identifies potential barriers to overcome, and outlines how the country can prioritise resources to achieve the goals by the 2030 target year.

Principal director of the Climate Change Division (CCD) UnaMay Gordon reiterated the significance of the NDC Implementation Plan.

“We switched gears today and we are now in implementation mode,” she said. “The partnership plan is live and available, and we ask you to continue to walk with us towards a climate resilient future.”

The event doubled as the fourth annual Pre-COP Conversations, designed by the CCD in partnership with the UNDP Multi-Country Office in Jamaica to facilitate public stakeholder engagement on the country's negotiating positions ahead of the global climate change conference – the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP for short.

COP26 is scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12 this year.

“UNDP has had the distinct pleasure of collaborating with the Government of Jamaica in advancing its climate change agenda including events such as these which create a unique opportunity for policy makers, academia, development partners, civil society, private sector, youth, and a suite of other stakeholders to engage in participatory discourse on pertinent climate change matters in Jamaica and the world,” said UNDP Resident Representative Denise Antonio.

“We commend the Government of Jamaica for creating and maintaining this platform for dialogue and information sharing,” she added.

Charles noted that public engagement is necessary, particularly because the climate emergency is becoming increasingly dire with continued sea level rise, coastline erosion, temperature increase, and stronger, more frequent storms.

“And since Jamaica's economic development is so heavily dependent on our natural resources, sustaining livelihoods and lives is paramount and resilience building is critical,” he added.

Also speaking at the hybrid event were UK Government representative Omar Blake, NDC Partnership Global Director Dr Pablo Vieira, University of the West Indies professors Michael Taylor and Tannecia Stephenson; and technical representatives from the CCD.

Held under the theme 'Towards a Low-Carbon and Climate Resilient Future for Jamaica', the event attracted over 100 participants online and a COVID-19 protocol-compliant handful at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.