Jamaica mourning the death of Allan Rickards

Many Jamaicans are now in a state mourning following the passing of veteran agriculturist and media personality, Allan Rickards.

Rickards, a former chairman of the All Island Jamaica Cane Farmers Association, died on Tuesday night. He was apparently ailing for sometime although the cause of his death has not been revealed as yet.

Rickards was 79 years old at the time of his passing. Many will remember him as a no-nonsense lobbyist on issues relating to the sugarcane industry. He was also the host of a radio show.

He is survived by wife Claudette Jackson-Rickards, as well as a host of family members and friends.