Jamaica nears 13,000 COVID cases with 88 new positives

Jamaica recorded 88 new cases of the

coronavirus, pushing its tally closer to the 13,000-mark.

The island’s total now stands at 12,915, with 48 of the new cases being male and the other 40 female.

The ages range from 33 to 95 years old.

Additionally, there was an additional related death, taking the country’s fatalities to 303.

There were 149 recoveries, for a total of 10,532; and 1,923 active cases.

Eighty-four patients are hospitalised with the virus with 10 said to be moderately ill and eight deemed critically ill.