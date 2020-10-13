Jamaica nears 8,000 coronavirus cases with 97 new positives

Jamaica nears 8,000 coronavirus cases with 97 new positivesTuesday, October 13, 2020
|
A two-year-old is among the 97 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Jamaica yesterday, October 12.
The new positives pushes the islandâ€™s tally closer to the 8,000-mark, with the total now at 7,910, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Among the new cases are 47 males and 49 females, with the oldest confirmation being a 90-year-old.
St James accounted for the most cases at 30, while Kingston and St Andrew recorded 23. Westmoreland, with 10, was the only other parish to surpass double digits within the 24-hour period.
While no deaths were reported, there are two that are under investigation, stated the ministry.
There were 66 additional recoveries, bringing the total to 3,303, while there are 4,354 active cases.
One hundred and fifty-five people are hospitalised with the virus with 24 being deemed moderately ill and 21 are critically ill.
