Jamaica Observer appoints Natalie Chin Deputy Managing Director

The Jamaica Observer has appointed Natalie Chin as its first Deputy Managing Director and a member of the Company’s Board with effect from May 1.

In her new capacity, Chin will have a more prominent role in strategic planning for the media group and contribute directly to influencing new policy directions at the Board level. She will continue her leadership role in driving revenue generation, marketing and communications.

In making the announcement, Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart pointed to Chin’s unstinting role over her near two-decade journey with the Jamaica Observer.

“Natalie’s contribution has been remarkable as she continues to act with determination, dedication and an internal drive to surpass targets and objectives. While her initiative and tenacity has influenced successes, equally so has her relationship building skills with both internal and external stakeholders. Her leadership, particularly during these uncertain times, has continued to propel her team’s constant achievements. We therefore look forward to her bringing fresh insight and perspective to her new role as well as to her contributions as a member of the Board, as our company continues to strengthen its leadership position in the media fraternity.”

Joining Stewart in the announcement was Julian Rogers, Managing Director, who expressed great pride in the appointment. “Since my arrival two years ago, Natalie’s leadership and performance has remained constant and undoubtedly she is a standout performer within the company. This promotion reflects her commitment and is a reminder of the possibilities open to those prepared to work as hard as she has. We have worked well together, and I am immensely pleased to have her as my deputy.”

Chin joined Jamaica Observer in 2003 as Supplements Supervisor and four years later became Head of Special Projects and Graphics. She moved up the ladder as Advertising Manager in 2009 before becoming overall head of Advertising, Marketing and Communications in 2013, a position she held before this promotion.

Reacting to her new appointment, Chin expressed excitement at the new opportunities and possibilities for personal growth.

“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to help chart the future of the Jamaica Observer Media Group. I have no doubt that we will indeed continue to transform the local and regional media landscape. The spirit of innovation, excellence in execution and the commitment to teamwork will continue to be the hallmarks of my tenure. Increased shareholder value and market share are within reach and will be achieved with the engagement of the entire O-team. I look forward to the road ahead.”

On behalf of Jamaica Observer, Chin serves as an executive member of the Media Association of Jamaica and a board member of Crime Stop Jamaica.

Chin has played a significant role in many of the marquee events staged by the Jamaica Observer, including Food Awards, a staple on the events calendar. Under her leadership, Jamaica Observer has managed several projects to reinforce the relationship with the community.

Chin holds a bachelor’s degree in professional management. She leads a 45-member team to grow revenue and increase brand loyalty for the Jamaica Observer print and online editions and their two radio stations, FYAH and The Edge.