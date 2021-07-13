Jamaica Observer strengthens editorial team

JAMAICA Observer has moved to further strengthen its editorial team with three key appointments.

Dashan Hendricks leads business news reporting for the multimedia properties of print, online and radio. His new assignment will determine content for the Jamaica Observer's print and online editions and the Caribbean Business Report.

For nearly 20 years Hendricks served as a media manager of newsroom operations, business news editor, producer and won top business and news reporting awards.

Hendricks holds a Master of Science in Economic Development Policy and a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Statistics from The University of the West Indies. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Economics at The University of the West Indies.

Julian Richardson returns to the Observer as the new online content manager. Richardson served as assistant business coordinator at the Observer on the business desk from 2005 to 2014, helping position the newspaper as the premier financial news source on the island.

Richardson brings outstanding experience in regional reporting — an asset in the new thrust by the Observer in the home and Diaspora markets.

Richardson is a graduate of Eckerd College in St Petersburg, Florida, and Wolmer's Boys' School in Kingston.

Andrew Laidley is a business and finance journalist with over six years of experience. He is an International Monetary Fund Journalism Fellow and received multiple awards from the Press Association of Jamaica.

Laidley is also a certified Media Institute of the Caribbean investigative reporter who collaborates with regional and international players to highlight and uncover issues affecting the region. Laidley champions the involvement of new media in news gathering and reporting, as reflected in his work. He is a lover of the arts and is passionate about youth development and empowerment.

“We welcome these three fine journalists to the Observer team, confident that they will further increase the credibility and reputation we have earned in the tough and exciting area of business reporting — which is even more vital now as the island recovers from the novel coronavirus pandemic that has severely impacted the economy,” said Observer's Executive Editor – Publications Vernon Davidson.

“Dashan, Julian and Andrew have already proven their mettle in this business, therefore, as they join the already excellent team here, our readers in Jamaica and across the world will benefit even more,” Davidson added.