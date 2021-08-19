Jamaica offers Japanese volunteer all-expense paid trip

The Ministry of Tourism has officially invited 25-year-old Tijana Stojkovic and a guest of her choosing to Jamaica with an all-expense paid trip which will see them treated to top-notch service across four parishes, staying at five hotels.

The tourism ministry made the announcement yesterday evening via a virtual meeting with the Embassy of Jamaica in Japan.

“It gives me great pleasure to officially invite you and a guest to an all-expense-paid trip to Jamaica to experience why we are the heartbeat of the world. You will be treated to a Diamond Club butler service presidential suite at the Royalton in Negril, and the scenic views and excellent service of the Half Moon and Iberostar hotels in Montego Bay, which will complete that package,” Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said.

“You vacation will take you and your guest to Moon Palace in Ocho Rios, and you will feel the pulse of Kingston at the AC Marriott hotel. It doesn't end there, because you will also enjoy a full destination experience that will take you on a journey that showcases our gastronomical delights and wonderful culture among many, many other things,” he added.

While no timeline or the length of Stojkovic's vacation was detailed, senior advisor and strategist in the tourism ministry Delano Seiveright told the Sunday Observer last week, “The idea is to have Stojkovic in Jamaica for a week.”

Stojkovic is an Olympics volunteer who helped Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment get to the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday, August 3 for his semi-final race, after he took a wrong bus en route to the venue.

She had given Parchment 10,000 yen (just over US$90) to pay for transportation to the stadium where he secured a spot in the final. Parchment eventually won gold in the final, securing the only gold medal among Jamaican men who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Said Bartlett: “Her act of kindness reverberated around the globe and reminded us that there's so much more that is right in the world today. Coincidentally, the motto of Tokyo's 2020 Olympics was 'Faster Higher, Stronger, Together.' Jamaican gold medallist Hansle Parchment and Olympic volunteer Miss Stojkovic showed us just how much we can achieve when we do indeed work together.”