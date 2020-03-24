Jamaica Olympic Association supports postponement of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Games of the XXXII Olympian set for Japan between July 24 and August 9, 2020 has been shifted to summer of 2021 because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

JOA President Christopher Samuda said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must have had compelling evidence.

“The JOA, from the very inception, maintained that very careful consideration of the medical evidence and local conditions in Japan should be done to determine the way forward with the governing consideration being the health, safety and well-being of our athletes, coaches and officials,” said Samuda.

“It is in this context that I must presume the IOC has now received compelling evidence which has caused it to review its position which I welcomed,” he added.

A joint statement by IOC President Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said: “The unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating.”

They also announced that the Games will remain in Tokyo, Japan and still be referred to as the “2020 Games”, meaning the event will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021.