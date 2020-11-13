Jamaica on ‘severe’ weather alert

Jamaica on ‘severe’ weather alertFriday, November 13, 2020
|
Jamaicaâ€™s meteorological service has issued a severe weather alert for the island. The alert will be in effect until 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 14.
This, it says, is because of a slow-moving area of low pressure associated with a strong tropical wave currently across the central Caribbean. That area is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica by Saturday afternoon.
The met service says the tropical wave, which has induced a trough across the island, has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next two days.
This tropical wave is expected to slowly drift westward and be south of the island late tomorrow through to Sunday.
On Saturday, citizens are to expect morning showers across eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy. In the afternoon, it will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly across southern and northeastern parishes.
On Sunday, isolated morning showers are expected across eastern parishes, otherwise cloudy. It will also be cloudy with periods of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across most parishes, especially southern parishes.
