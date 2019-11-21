Jamaica Open Golf Championship set for 52nd edition in December

Golf enthusiasts will be able to enjoy almost a week of golf when the 52nd edition of the prestigious Jamaica Open Golf tournament is held in December 2019.

Over 100 golfers from across the world are expected to descend on the Tryall Club in Hanover to compete for US$100,000 in prize money.

The course has been recently renovated and should provide players with some of the best greens anywhere in the Caribbean.

The event will be held between December 11-14 at Tryall for the first time. The first day will be reserved for a pro/am, while the other three days will host the 54 hole championship.

According to Peter Chin, President of the Jamaica Golf Association, the event was last held in 2017 and he is now very happy for the return of the event. He said that the competitors will be mainly from the USA, Canada and the Cayman Islands.

Julian Marley, son of Reggae legend Bob Marley, spoke on behalf of sponsor Alacran Foundation and shared that they were happy to be apart of the event.

The course is best known for hosting the Johnnie Walker World Championship between 1991-1995 and some world-renown golfers have graced the course to include Fred Couples, Nick Faldo and Ernie Els.

The sponsors on board for this yearâ€™s event include the Tourism Enhancement fund, Alacran Foundation, Tryall Club, My Style, Sports Development Foundation and Jamaica Tourist Board.