Caribbean rocked by 7.3 earthquake

Multiple countries across the Caribbean have been struck by a 7.3 magnitude earthquake this afternoon.

The countries rocked were Jamaica, Cuba, The Bahamas, Haiti, Honduras and the Cayman Islands.

In Jamaica, people ran from offices and homes in a panic.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the tremor that was felt for over two minutes in Jamaica.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported 134km from Montego Bay in St James.