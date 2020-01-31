Jamaica plays catch up, travellers from China subject to 2 week quarantine

The Jamaican Government today (Jan 31) ramped up its efforts to protect the country against the novel coronavirus, as it issued a ban on travel from China.

The ban comes as similar steps have been taken from neighbouring islands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, all persons entering the island from China will be subject to an immediate quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

The ministry said that individuals returning from China who have been granted landing privileges and, who show any symptoms of the novel coronavirus will be put in immediate isolation.

“Quarantine facilities for these persons will be provided by the Government of Jamaica and, persons will be required to adhere to all restrictions, in line with provisions under the Quarantine Act,” Tufton said while speaking at a press conference in St. Ann.

Isolation facilities, according to the ministry, are now operational at all public hospitals, with a special facility available at the National Chest Hospital.