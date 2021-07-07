Jamaica Producers Group hosts Baroness Kingsmill

Jamaica Producers Group hosts Baroness KingsmillWednesday, July 07, 2021
|
Manufacturing and shipping conglomerate Jamaica Producers Group recently hosted Denise Patricia Byrne Kingsmill, styled Baroness Kingsmill, who was on an unofficial visit to the island.
The baroness is a board member of European fashion house Zara and life peer of the British House of Lords.
The baroness was given an overview of JP's global operations and accompanied on a tour of the Kingston Wharves terminal. Kingston Wharves is a shipping and logistics company in the Jamaica Producers Group.
