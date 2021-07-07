Jamaica Producers Group hosts Baroness Kingsmill

Manufacturing and shipping conglomerate Jamaica Producers Group recently hosted Denise Patricia Byrne Kingsmill, styled Baroness Kingsmill, who was on an unofficial visit to the island.

The baroness is a board member of European fashion house Zara and life peer of the British House of Lords.

The baroness was given an overview of JP's global operations and accompanied on a tour of the Kingston Wharves terminal. Kingston Wharves is a shipping and logistics company in the Jamaica Producers Group.