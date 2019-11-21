Jamaica ranks 96th in global nationality index – the worst place in CARICOM

We demand a recount, but it’s true… *sobs bitterly*

Despite a formidable cultural, musical and athletic imprint, being Jamaican was still ranked the worst nationality to have in the English-speaking Caribbean.

According to the Kälin and Kochenov’s , which ranks global nationalities on several key factors, Jamaica, amid a slight two-spot improvement from 98, jumped to 96th in the world in 2018.Quality of Nationality Index (QNI)

The ranking is the worst for countries in the region, as Jamaica recorded a 32.0% out of a possible 100 score on the QNI.

Countries were scrutinised on indicators to include: the external value of a nationality, its influence in offering opportunities to those outside their country of origin.

Welfare, education, healthcare and life chances, as well as global travel and settlement were other areas assessed.

Antigua and Barbuda had the best ranking within the CARICOM bloc with a global placing of 45th, followed closely by St. Kitts and Nevis (46th); St. Vincent and the Grenadines (49th); Barbados (49th); The Bahamas (54th); St. Lucia (54th); Trinidad and Tobago (59th); Belize (88th); and Guyana (90th).

For the eighth year in a row since the QNI’s inception, France stands atop the nationality rankings with an impressive 83.5% score on the index.

Germany and Holland (tied at second), Denmark (third), Norway and Sweden (joint at fourth), and Iceland round out the world’s top five nationalities.