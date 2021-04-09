Jamaica ready to assist if St Vincent’s La Soufriere erupts

Jamaica ready to assist if St Vincent’s La Soufriere eruptsFriday, April 09, 2021
|
Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness has given his assurance that in the event of a volcanic eruption, the country stands ready to assist its Vincentian neighbours.
The assurance was made public in a release put out by the Office of the Prime Minister late Thursday (April 8).
“Prime Minister Andrew Holness today, spoke with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, to express solidarity with the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines during this challenging time and to assure him of Jamaica’s readiness to provide assistance,” read the release.
The release further stated that Holness remained committed to placing Jamaica’s Disaster Assistance Relief Team (DART) at the ready, should they need to be deployed.
Jamaica isn’t the only Caribbean neighbour that has pledged to provide assistance, Trinidad and Tobago has also noted that it plans to accept Vincentians into the country in the event of emergency.
St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves advised those who live near to the volcano to evacuate immediately as scientists predict that it could erupt within hours or days.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy