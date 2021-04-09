Jamaica ready to assist if St Vincent’s La Soufriere erupts

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness has given his assurance that in the event of a volcanic eruption, the country stands ready to assist its Vincentian neighbours.

The assurance was made public in a release put out by the Office of the Prime Minister late Thursday (April 8).

“Prime Minister Andrew Holness today, spoke with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, to express solidarity with the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines during this challenging time and to assure him of Jamaica’s readiness to provide assistance,” read the release.

The release further stated that Holness remained committed to placing Jamaica’s Disaster Assistance Relief Team (DART) at the ready, should they need to be deployed.

Jamaica isn’t the only Caribbean neighbour that has pledged to provide assistance, Trinidad and Tobago has also noted that it plans to accept Vincentians into the country in the event of emergency.

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves advised those who live near to the volcano to evacuate immediately as scientists predict that it could erupt within hours or days.