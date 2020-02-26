Jamaica receives disaster response equipment from the US embassy

Jamaica receives disaster response equipment from the US embassyWednesday, February 26, 2020
|
In its quest to develop itâ€™s resistance to the challenges associated with disasters, the country of Jamaica has received several pieces of heavy-duty equipment.
A front end scoop loader and a bobcat skid loader were handed over to the Ministry of Local Government on behalf of the US Embassy and the Department of Defence, US Southern Command by Lieutenant Colonel Robert Ramsey, Defence attached at the embassy.
The donations come as a part of discussions held between the Ministry of Local Government and the embassy. The equipment is expected to go a long way in dealing with issues related to disaster response.
The items are valued at over US $250,000 and follow on the heels of another major donation done by the embassy when they donated more than 30 million worth of equipment to the Jamaica Fire Brigade last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy