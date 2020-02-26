Jamaica receives disaster response equipment from the US embassy

In its quest to develop itâ€™s resistance to the challenges associated with disasters, the country of Jamaica has received several pieces of heavy-duty equipment.

A front end scoop loader and a bobcat skid loader were handed over to the Ministry of Local Government on behalf of the US Embassy and the Department of Defence, US Southern Command by Lieutenant Colonel Robert Ramsey, Defence attached at the embassy.

The donations come as a part of discussions held between the Ministry of Local Government and the embassy. The equipment is expected to go a long way in dealing with issues related to disaster response.

The items are valued at over US $250,000 and follow on the heels of another major donation done by the embassy when they donated more than 30 million worth of equipment to the Jamaica Fire Brigade last year.