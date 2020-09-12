Jamaica records 112 new COVID-19 cases, one death under investigation

Jamaica records 112 new COVID-19 cases, one death under investigationSaturday, September 12, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded 112 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of
cases in the island to 3,623.
In addition to the 112 new cases, the death of one COVID-19 patient is now under investigation.
Kingston and St Andrew accounts for more than half of the new cases with 63 persons testing positive. Clarendon followed with 15 cases while St Catherine had 14. St James has recorded 11 cases.
Of the 104 persons who are now hospitalised, 29 are moderately ill, while seven are critically ill.
Meanwhile, an additional 21 persons have recovered from coronavirus, and there are now 2,431 active cases.
