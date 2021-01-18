Jamaica records 113 new COVID cases; 2 deaths

Jamaica’s coronavirus cases continue to climb following the festive season

with 113 new cases reported over the past 24 hours. The new positives push the

country’s total to 14,274.

Additionally, two more deaths related to the virus were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Among the new cases are 46 males and 67 females ranging from 59 days to 100 years old.

The deceased are a 63-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 64-year-old male from St Mary. The deaths bring the island’s total to 326.

There are 113 hospitalised patients with 14 deemed moderately ill while 13 are considered critically ill.