Jamaica records 12 new coronavirus recoveries

Jamaicaâ€™s coronavirus recoveries continues to increase with the country recording 12 new recoveries in the last 24 hours up to last evening, bringing the total number of recoveries to 279.

At the same time, the country also recorded five new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 569.

The five new confirmed cases include four females and one male, ranging in age from 32-46 years. They are from Manchester, St James, Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine.

Of the new cases, three are imported cases, including one from the group of repatriated Jamaicans processed at the Falmouth Pier; and two from the group that returned from the USA on May 13.

The mode of transmission for the other two remains under investigation.