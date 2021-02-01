Jamaica records 125 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

Jamaica recorded 125 new cases of the

coronavirus and two more deaths over the past 24 hours.

The islandâ€™s total cases now stand at 15,778, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Deaths number 352.

Among the most recent positives are 52 males and 73 females with ages ranging from 11 months to 87-years-old.

The deceased are a 62-year-old male from Clarendon and a 71year-old female from St Mary.

The country currently has 89 hospitalised cases with nine eight in critical condition.

There were also 25 additional recoveries, for a total of 12,068. Active cases now stand at 3,177.