Jamaica records 125 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

Jamaica records 125 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deathsMonday, February 01, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded 125 new cases of the
coronavirus and two more deaths over the past 24 hours.
The islandâ€™s total cases now stand at 15,778, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Deaths number 352.
Among the most recent positives are 52 males and 73 females with ages ranging from 11 months to 87-years-old.
The deceased are a 62-year-old male from Clarendon and a 71year-old female from St Mary.
The country currently has 89 hospitalised cases with nine eight in critical condition.
There were also 25 additional recoveries, for a total of 12,068. Active cases now stand at 3,177.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy