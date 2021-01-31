Jamaica records 126 new COVID-19 cases

There were 126 new coronavirus cases and

two related deaths in Jamaica over the past day.

Jamaicaâ€™s new cases push its total to 15,653 while deaths stand at 350.

Among the additional positives are 45 males and 80 females ranging from one to 92-years-old.

The deceased are an 86-year-old male from Trelawny and a 78-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Health ministry also reported 39 more recoveries for a total of 12,043.

There are 95 hospitalised cases with six considered moderately ill and eight critically ill.