Jamaica records 126 new COVID-19 cases

There were 126 new coronavirus cases and

two related deaths in Jamaica over the past day.

Jamaica’s new cases push its total to 15,653 while deaths stand at 350.

Among the additional positives are 45 males and 80 females ranging from one to 92-years-old.

The deceased are an 86-year-old male from Trelawny and a 78-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Health ministry also reported 39 more recoveries for a total of 12,043.

There are 95 hospitalised cases with six considered moderately ill and eight critically ill.