Jamaica records 126 new COVID-19 cases

Jamaica records 126 new COVID-19 casesSunday, January 31, 2021
|
There were 126 new coronavirus cases and
two related deaths in Jamaica over the past day.
Jamaicaâ€™s new cases push its total to 15,653 while deaths stand at 350.
Among the additional positives are 45 males and 80 females ranging from one to 92-years-old.
The deceased are an 86-year-old male from Trelawny and a 78-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew.
The Health ministry also reported 39 more recoveries for a total of 12,043.
There are 95 hospitalised cases with six considered moderately ill and eight critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy