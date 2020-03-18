Jamaica records 13th COVID-19 case, Montserrat confirms its first

Jamaica records 13th COVID-19 case, Montserrat confirms its firstWednesday, March 18, 2020
|
As COVID-19 continues to spread in the Caribbean,
Jamaica has recorded its 13th case while Montserrat has confirmed
its first.
On Tuesday, Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton disclosed that Jamaica had recorded another case. This latest patient is linked to ‘patient one’, the first case recorded in Jamaica. ‘Patient one’ had been staying in Bull Bay, St Andrew, after coming to Jamaica from the United Kingdom recently.
Like Jamaica, Montserrat’s first case is that of person who arrived in the island from the United Kingdom.
Montserrat’s Health and Social Services Minister, Charles T. Kirnon, said that confirmation was received Tuesday from the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).
“The sample was sent from the suspected case identified on Friday, March 13th. The patient is someone who is visiting from the UK, and who travelled on the March 10, 2020, British Airways flight (BA 2157) from London to Antigua, which was transporting a passenger whom the Antiguan authorities identified as being positive for COVID-19,” Kirnon said.
He said that on learning from the Antiguan authorities that a passenger on that flight had fallen ill with COVID-19, the authorities in Montserrat activated its outbreak investigation protocol to locate, assess and quarantine all passengers who travelled to Montserrat, through Antigua on the same British Airways flight.
“The patient has been in isolation since March 13 and will remain in isolation, while being treated and monitored until the disease is no longer detected,” the Health and Social Services Minister said, noting that a total of three samples were sent to CARPHA for testing.
Of the three samples, one tested positive for coronavirus while two came back negative.
