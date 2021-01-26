Jamaica records 141 COVID-19 cases; another death

Jamaica recorded another 141 coronavirus cases

over the past 24 hours, pushing the countryâ€™s total to 15,153.

The nation also had another death related to the virus, for a total of 339 fatalities.

Among the new cases were 71 males and 70 females ranging from 36 days to 93-years-old.

There were also 22 more recoveries, for a tally of 11,911 while active cases number 2,725.

There are 99 hospitalised cases with 23 considered moderately ill and 11 deemed critically ill.