Jamaica records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 204 new cases

Jamaica recorded 15 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, bringing the country’s death toll to 646. At the same time, the country also recorded 204 new cases of the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 41,604, of which 22,103 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, three of the deaths – a 57-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, a 68-year-old man from Trelawny, and an 82-year-old man from Westmoreland, were previously listed as under investigation.

The other deaths were of 60-year-old man from St Catherine; an 82-year-old woman from Hanover; an 85-year-old man from St Elizabeth; a 44-year-old man from St Ann; and a 72-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, both from Portland. Three of the deaths were recorded in St Thomas – an 82-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman. A 41-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, all from Kingston and St Andrew, also died.

Of the 204 new cases there were 99 females and 105 males, with ages ranging from two to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (58), St James (36), St Catherine (28), St Ann (16), Clarendon (13), St Mary (12), St Elizabeth (nine), St Thomas and Westmoreland (eight each), Trelawny (seven), Hanover (four), Manchester (three) and Portland (two).

The country also recorded 122 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,566.