Jamaica records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 239 cases

Fifteen people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 239 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 661, and the total number of confirmed cases to 41,843.

Meanwhile, five deaths are under investigation.

There were also 124 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of recoveries to 18,690.

Currently, there are 22,197 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 404 with 47 people being critically ill while 41 are moderately ill.