Jamaica records 16 COVID-19 cases

Jamaica records 16 COVID-19 casesSaturday, January 02, 2021
|
Jamaica
recorded 16 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.
The new cases take the islandâ€™s total to 12,931.
The ages of the newly confirmed cases range from 48 days to 61 years, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
No related deaths were reported during the period.
There were also 147 additional recoveries, for a total of 10,679.
Eighty-five patients are hospitalised with 10 deemed moderately ill while nine are critically ill.
