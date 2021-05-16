Jamaica records 17 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Jamaica records 17 COVID-19 deaths in a daySunday, May 16, 2021
|
Jamaica’s COVID-19 death toll on Saturday (May 15) rose to 860, after 17 deaths were reported in 24 hours.
While at least two of the deaths were previously under investigation, the majority of new deaths were recorded in people 60 and older, with two men in their 40s also having succumbed to the virus.
In addition Jamaica recorded 86 new infections,bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,319.
The majority of the new infections were recorded in St Ann with 21 new cases followed by St Catherine, which recorded 17.According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 181 persons are now hospitalised with COVID-19, 62 are classified as being moderately ill, while 24 are classified as being critically ill.
