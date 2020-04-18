Jamaica records 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Jamaica has risen to 173 over the last 24 hours.

The hike is due to an addition of 10 confirmed cases. Todayâ€™s addition and the 17 from yesterday include 22 Alorica call centre workers. Two are contacts of Alorica workers.

Of the 173 cases, 84 are Alorica workers and four are contacts of workers of the call centre located in Portmore, St Catherine.

There are now 34 imported cases of the virus, 25 that are import-related, six that are local transmissions with no epidemiologically and six that are under investigation.

Twenty-five test results are pending.