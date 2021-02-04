Jamaica records 177 COVID-19 cases in a day

Another 177

cornavirus cases were recorded in Jamaica over the past 24 hours, taking the islandâ€™s

tally to 16,250.

The new positives include 78 males and 99 females ranging from three to 96 years old, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The ministry also reported 37 additional recoveries, for a total of 12,174, noting that there are 3,538 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisations due to the virus stand at 119, with 18 patients considered moderately ill and 11 in critical condition.

No deaths were reported during the period as fatalities remain at 355.