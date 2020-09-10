Jamaica records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

Jamaica has recorded two more coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. They are a 90-year-old male from Kingston, and a 34-year-old female from St James.

This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths on the island to 40.

Additionally, the country recorded 74 new cases today. Of the newly confirmed cases, 40 are females and 34 are males, with age ranging from four to 80-years-old.

This brings the number of confirmed cases on record for the island to 3,511.

Of this number, 2,342 are active cases, which includes 26 moderately ill patients, and eight critically ill patients.

The Ministry of Health said 1051 coronavirus patients have so far recovered.