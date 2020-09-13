Jamaica records 2 more COVID deaths, 148 new cases

Jamaica records 2 more COVID deaths, 148 new casesSunday, September 13, 2020
|
Jamaica
has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 148 new cases.
This brings the overall death toll to 42, and the number of confirmed cases to 3,771 as of September 12.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 64 are males and 77 females, with the gender of seven still under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (79), St Catherine (33), Manchester (15), St Mary (10), Clarendon (seven), St James (two), Hanover (one), and Portland (one).
The country also recorded 77 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,149.
There have been 67,347 coronavirusÂ tests overall.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy