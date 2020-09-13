Jamaica records 2 more COVID deaths, 148 new cases

Jamaica

has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 148 new cases.

This brings the overall death toll to 42, and the number of confirmed cases to 3,771 as of September 12.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 64 are males and 77 females, with the gender of seven still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (79), St Catherine (33), Manchester (15), St Mary (10), Clarendon (seven), St James (two), Hanover (one), and Portland (one).

The country also recorded 77 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,149.

There have been 67,347 coronavirusÂ tests overall.