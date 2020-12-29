Jamaica records 20 COVID cases, no deaths

There were 20 new cases of the coronavirus

confirmed in Jamaica over the past 24 hours, but no deaths.

The new positives take the island’s total to 12,752, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Among the fresh batch of cases are fives males and 15 females with ages ranging from17 years to 52 years.

Additionally, there were 46 more recoveries, taking the tally to 10,207.

Deaths related to the virus remain at 298.

Seventy-eight patients are hospitalised with seven deemed moderately ill and another eight considered critically ill.

The nation’s active cases stand at 2,089.