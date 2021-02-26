Jamaica records 204 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

Jamaica

recorded 204 coronavirus cases and three related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministryâ€™s update means that the island has now had 22,471 cases and 413 deaths.

The latest infections include 79 males and 125 females with ages ranging from two years to 99 years with the results coming from 831 samples tested.

The deceased are a 54-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; a 63-year-old female from St Catherine and a 65-year-old male, also from St Catherine.

The country also saw 58 more recoveries for a total of 13,231 while active cases climbed to 8,608.

Hospitalisations now stand at 228 with 21 patients considered moderately ill and 24 are critically ill.