Jamaica records 204 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

Jamaica records 204 new COVID cases, 3 deathsFriday, February 26, 2021
|
Jamaica
recorded 204 coronavirus cases and three related deaths over the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministryâ€™s update means that the island has now had 22,471 cases and 413 deaths.
The latest infections include 79 males and 125 females with ages ranging from two years to 99 years with the results coming from 831 samples tested.
The deceased are a 54-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew; a 63-year-old female from St Catherine and a 65-year-old male, also from St Catherine.
The country also saw 58 more recoveries for a total of 13,231 while active cases climbed to 8,608.
Hospitalisations now stand at 228 with 21 patients considered moderately ill and 24 are critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy