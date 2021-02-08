Jamaica records 213 COVID-19 cases

Another 213 cases of the coronavirus were

recorded in Jamaica over the past 24 hours.

The new positives – which include 96 males and 117 females – with ages ranging from seven months to 76 years, push the total to 17,298 while deaths remain at 358.

The nation’s active cases jump to 4,435 while there are 47 additional recoveries for a total of 12,318.

There are 159 hospitalised cases with 10 patients considered moderately ill and 16 critically ill.