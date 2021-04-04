Jamaica records 214 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Two people have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica in the last 24 hours and 214 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

This brings the countryâ€™s death toll from the virus to 615, and the total number of confirmed cases to 40,663

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported three deaths under investigation.

The country also recorded 135 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,149.

Currently, there are 21,617 active cases on the island.

Hospitalisation now stands at 392 with 44 people being critically ill while 44 are moderately ill.