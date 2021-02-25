Jamaica records 248 COVID cases, 4 deaths

Jamaica recorded 248 coronavirus cases and

four related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The latest positives – whose ages range from four months to 97 years – push the island’s total to 22,267.

The four deaths means Jamaica now has 410 virus fatalities. Amog the deceased are a 57-year-old male from St Catherine; a 66-year-old male from St Elizabeth and a 103-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

Jamaica has 66 more recoveries, for a total of 13,173. Active cases now stand at 8,488.

There are 275 hospitalised patients with 34 said to be moderately ill and 21 are critically ill.