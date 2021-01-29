Jamaica records 27 COVID cases, 1 death

Jamaica records 27 COVID cases, 1 deathFriday, January 29, 2021
|
Jamaica
recorded 27 cases of the coronavirus and one related death in the past 24
hours.
The new figures means the islandâ€™s total cases now stands at 15,462 while deaths number 345.
Among the positives are nine males and 17 females with ages ranging from two-days-old to 88 years.
The deceased is an 82-year-old female from St Ann.
There were 20 more recoveries for a total of 11,981, while active cases climb to 2,958.
There are 93 hospitalised cases with 10 considered moderately ill and another 10 critically ill.
