Jamaica records 27 COVID cases, 1 death

Jamaica

recorded 27 cases of the coronavirus and one related death in the past 24

hours.

The new figures means the island’s total cases now stands at 15,462 while deaths number 345.

Among the positives are nine males and 17 females with ages ranging from two-days-old to 88 years.

The deceased is an 82-year-old female from St Ann.

There were 20 more recoveries for a total of 11,981, while active cases climb to 2,958.

There are 93 hospitalised cases with 10 considered moderately ill and another 10 critically ill.